Paranaque mayor says WNBL, NBL players to get COVID-19 vaccines

The Parañaque Lady Aces together with city and team officials. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez on Tuesday said members of their professional basketball teams will be sure to receive COVID-19 vaccines once they arrive in the city.

According to Olivarez, they have ordered and given a downpayment for 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a previous interview, Olivarez said the AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in the late in the second quarter of 2021.

"Meron na rin tayong negotiation sa Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson," Olivarez said in a press conference Tuesday, where they unveiled their pro basketball teams.

"Lahat, i-inoculate natin. Walang maiiwan dito, at ipa-priority natin ang ating mga athletes," he guaranteed.

Parañaque is competing in the National Basketball League (NBL) and the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), with the Lady Aces considered as one of the favorites for the inaugural pro season of the WNBL.

Olivarez said it was important for the city to be represented in these professional competitions.

"Malaking bagay ito. Nabibigyan natin ng importansiya ang ating youth, ang ating sports. At 'yung equality din ng men and women, dapat pantay-pantay ang pagtingin," he said.

"Umasa ang ating teams na we will support them," he added.

Olivarez further revealed that plans are underway for the construction of a 5,000-seater arena that will serve as the home of the Aces and the Lady Aces.

"May pondo na po tayo doon," he said. "(Ito ay) para total na ma-support natin ang women's basketball league and men's league."

Citizens of Parañaque City can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine through the city website. A QR code has been made available through Olivarez's official Facebook page as well.

As of March 2, there are 535 active cases of COVID-19 in Parañaque City. Of the 12,084 total cases, 11,390 have recovered. The city has recorded 159 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

