NBA: Trae Young, Hawks end Heat's 6-game winning streak

Trae Young went on a personal 13-1 run in the fourth quarter, helping the Atlanta Hawks cool off the host Miami Heat, 94-80, on Tuesday night.

Young, who had just five points through three quarters, caught fire in the fourth as Atlanta snapped Miami's six-game win streak, which had been the longest active run in the NBA.

Averaging 26.5 points coming into the game, Young finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

During Young's 13-1 run, Miami managed just a single free throw by Andre Iguodala.

This was the debut for Nate McMillan as Atlanta's interim coach. The Hawks fired Lloyd Pierce on Monday after a 14-20 start.

Miami was led by Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson, who scored 14 points each.

But Jimmy Butler, the Heat's leader in points, assists and steals, missed his second straight game due to a right knee injury.

The Hawks were also powered by John Collins (17 points); Kevin Huerter (16 points); and Clint Capela (10 points and a game-high 17 rebounds). Seven of Capela's rebounds were on the offensive glass.

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic, back from a knee injury and playing his first game since Jan. 9, scored five points in 16 minutes off the bench.

Young was scoreless in the first quarter for the second straight game, but Atlanta still managed a 23-17 lead. Miami shot just 1-for-10 on 3-pointers, while Atlanta's Tony Snell shot 3-for-3 from distance and scored nine in the quarter.

Despite just two points from Young, Atlanta stretched its lead to 44-37 at halftime. The Hawks held Miami to 36.1 percent shooting in the half, including 2-for-15 on 3-pointers (13.3 percent).

There were five lead changes in the third quarter. But the Heat finished the period on top, 66-63, thanks to a trio of three-pointers by Tyler Herro, who had been scoreless at halftime.

The score was tied 73-73 when Capela made a jumper in the lane. Young then scored 13 of the game's next 14 points to give Atlanta an 88-74 lead, virtually securing the game for the Hawks.

Miami shot 37.3 percent shooting for the game including 9-for-33 on 3-pointers (27.3 percent).



