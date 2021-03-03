NBA: Past champs Steph Curry, Devin Booker battle in 3-Point Contest

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) are two of the competitors in this year's NBA 3-Point Contest. Kamil Krzaczynski and Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Former champions Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors lead a field composed entirely of current NBA All-Stars who will participate in the 2021 3-Point Contest on Sunday, March 7, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The competition will take place before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

The six-player field for the 35th edition of the 3-Point Contest also features 2021 NBA All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

This marks the first 3-Point Contest in which each participant is a current NBA All-Star.

Booker, the 2018 3-Point Contest champion, will make his fifth appearance in the event.

Curry, the 2015 champion, will compete for the seventh time, tying Dale Ellis for the second-most appearances behind Craig Hodges (eight).

A seven-time NBA All-Star, Curry has made a league-high 164 3-pointers this season. He holds the NBA single-season record for 3-pointers made (402 in 2015-16) and ranks second in career 3-pointers made (2,659).

LaVine and Mitchell are both former AT&T Slam Dunk champions; LaVine is competing in the 3-Point Contest for the second year in a row.

This marks the event debut for Mitchell and Boston's Brown and Tatum.

MTN DEW, the NBA's title partner for the event, will award $100,000 in newly created MTN DEW Scholarships to two students from historically Black colleges and universities during the 3-Point Contest broadcast.

Each competitor will have 70 seconds (1:10) to shoot as many as the 27 balls as he can, with a maximum possible score of 40 points in a round. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round.

Sacramento's Buddy Hield won last year's 3-Point Contest.

