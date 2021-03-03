MMA: Pinoy-Kiwi Mark Abelardo wants to break slide in ONE bout

Hard-hitting Mark Abelardo wants to stamp a decisive victory against American opponent Emilio Urrutia when he returns to the cage.

The 29-year-old Filipino by way of New Zealand, currently living and training at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, will lock horns with Urrutia in ONE: Fists of Fury II, a previously recorded event at Singapore Indoor Stadium scheduled to air this Friday.

“I feel like Emilio is a dangerous fighter. He’s a high-level jiu-jitsu brown belt. He’s got heavy hands, and some good wins against good opponents. But I feel like his style is something I can match. He likes to brawl. I like to brawl, too. So I’m looking to put on a show, and hopefully the fans will enjoy it,” Abelardo said.

“My striking will be a lot better than his. I’ve been working a lot more on my striking in this camp. I want to be the one pushing the pace. I want to be controlling where the fight goes, and just look to break him down.”

Abelardo needs a victory to resuscitate his career after losing 3 of his past 4 contests. He’s learned a lot from those setbacks, and wants to show how things will be different for him this time around.

“With the losses, it’s something you really have to learn from. For me, it’s something I never want to go through again. This time, I’ve had a lot more preparation going into this fight. I feel a lot more confident, and ready physically and mentally,” Abelardo said.

“In my last fights, I wasn’t there a 100 percent. I wasn’t physically in the best condition that I can be. This time, I’ve made some adjustments, trained a lot harder, and I’ve had more time to prepare. Preparation is key coming into this fight.

“I’ve been doing a lot of roadwork, a lot of hard rounds with the top guys in the gym. They’ve just been pushing me to my breaking point and it’s something I’m going to bring into this fight. It’s going to take a lot to stop me.”

ONE: Fists of Fury II is the second event of the 3-part Fists of Fury series.

The headline bout features a showdown between highly-regarded ONE Championship newcomer Amir Aliakbari and Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won. Also seeing action in the co-main event is undefeated Russian Anatoly “Spartak” Malykhin who faces Brazil’s Alexandre “Bebezao” Machado.

