MMA: Jenel Lausa begins road to redemption at BRAVE CF 47

MANILA, Philippines -- Jenel "The Demolition Man" Lausa knows that his upcoming bout will be crucial to get his career in professional mixed martial arts back on track.

The 32-year-old will be wearing four-ounce gloves for the first time in nearly three years when he squares off against Afghanistan's Rahmatullah Yousufzai in his promotional debut at BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination in Bahrain on March 11.

Lausa has spent most of the past three years inside the boxing ring, but made a surprise return to MMA in February when he signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with BRAVE Combat Federation.

The native of Concepcion, Iloilo is now determined to make up for lost time by marking himself as a contender in the promotion's talent-filled flyweight division.

"I aim to win my debut fight and the next fights after that. I dream to continue winning and bounce back from the setbacks that I experienced," said Lausa. "Being in the MMA world once again puts a big smile on my face. I am grateful for the opportunity that BRAVE CF has given me."

It has been a tough stretch for Lausa, who has gone 1-3 since he last set foot inside the cage. Undeterred, the hard-hitting Filipino is staying positive and plans to use the lessons he learned in those defeats.

"I believe this my second chance to prove myself in the mixed martial arts industry. This is also a chance for me to substantiate that I have definitely learned from my shortcomings in my past MMA fights," he said.

However, Lausa immediately faces a difficult test in Yousufzai, an undefeated prospect who owns a pristine 4-0 slate with two knockout wins.

The Afghan warrior left a lasting impression in his maiden BRAVE CF appearance last September, knocking out Abdulmanap Magomedov in 42 seconds. His statement-making victory over the Russian earned him the 2020 BRAVE CF Knockout of the Year award.

Lausa will need all the confidence he can muster against a hungry opponent in Yousufzai, who is targeting a huge boost in his own stock with a triumph against the Filipino.

Having done his homework on Yousufzai, "The Demolition Man" expects nothing less than an unrelenting grind from a guy who can spell trouble in the stand-up department like him.

"I have seen his fights and I have read articles about him. He is a good fighter," Lausa said. "We are both strikers, so he will probably strike with me. But at the same time, I don't want to underestimate his ground game, so I am also preparing for that aspect."

"With a winning streak like that, of course, I will have to double my efforts. It definitely motivates me," he added.

While Lausa is hesitant to predict the outcome, he is confident in his abilities and will also keep a close eye on the ongoing flyweight world title tournament.

"BRAVE CF has a remarkable roster of flyweights, and that excites me going into my first fight. I see a lot of potential and good matchups. But let's take it one fight at a time. I am completely focused on doing whatever it takes to claim victory on March 11. It's not going to be easy, but I am ready to give it my best," he declared.

BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination is headlined by a lightweight world title eliminator between Filipino superstar Rolando Dy and Kyrgyzstan's Abdisalam Kubanychbek.

