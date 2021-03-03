Boxing: This time, it’s Mikey Garcia who says he’s close to fighting Pacquiao

Yet another fighter has proclaimed he has an inside track at taking on Manny Pacquiao.

Welterweight campaigner Mikey Garcia, whose camp has long been pursuing a fight with Pacquiao, said in an interview with sports journalist Jo Ankier that the bout is nearing fruition.

“It’s been in the works for a long time, particularly more in detail in the last year,” Garcia said after watching the Canelo Alvarez-Avni Yildirim over the weekend.

“Now, in the last few weeks, we’ve been getting very close to working on this and finalizing it. I’m pretty excited. We’ll have all of the details set in the next few days. It’s a matter of time. So far, it seems like all of the parties are on board. I’m excited for it, y’know.”

ABS-CBN News reached out to Pacquiao's camp to confirm Garcia's claim.

Garcia is a 4-division former champion who has won titles in the featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight and junior welterweight classes.

He has been angling to fight Pacquiao since 2019 and was close to sealing the deal when the pandemic broke out.

But talks have apparently revived as Pacquiao has recently returned to serious training.

“Now, to share the ring with a living legend like Manny does amazing things for my career. I just hope that the fans appreciate this ‘cos It’s not very often that you see two of the greatest fighters face each other. Right now, that’s what we’re about to do. I’m about to face a legend,” said Garcia.

The fight could happen in May.

Garcia last fought in February 2020, decisioning former Pacquiao opponent Jessie Vargas.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, last fought in July 2019 when he outscored Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight crown.

However, the 8-division former world champion has recently been relegated by the WBA to "champion in recess" due to inactivity.

