Renejay on joining Blacklist: I'm in the best team

Blacklist International

Former Nexplay EVOS star Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse said his move to Blacklist International boosted his confidence as a professional Mobile Legends player.

Asked about his decision to change teams prior to MPL Season 11, Renejay said he considers Blacklist as "the best team."

"Nakakataas ng [confidence]... Parang feeling ko 'di kami matatalo, kasi nasa ano ako eh, best team... Nakaka-confident ng laro," Renejay said in a chance interview during an MPL "boot camp raid."

Blacklist is not new to victories as the M3 World champion, M4 runner-up, and winner of MPL Philippines Seasons 7,8, and 10.

However, when asked about the differences between the boot camps of Nexplay and Blacklist, he said there is not much to compare, only training and scrims that he declined to detail.

"Halos same lang naman din po [ang] ginagawa namin... Practice lang din po talaga kami. Tapos magkakasama rin," Renejay said.

"Magkaiba pala kami ng practice, pero 'yon 'di ko pwedeng sabihin," he added.

Blacklist is set to defend their title in this season's iteration of MPL Philippines.

The group is now in third place with a 2-1 record behind Bren Esports and Echo Philippines.

Renejay and the rest of the team will be facing RSG PH on Sunday, March 5.