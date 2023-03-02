PBA: NLEX torches Terrafirma in record-setting night

MANILA (UPDATE) -- A red-hot Don Trollano lit up Terrafirma with nine successive triples to propel NLEX to a 142-125 victory on Thursday in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Other Road Warriors also joined the fray in connecting their shots from the three-point area, trying the record for the most three-point shots in a game with 23.

Trollano, who set the record for the most consecutive treys, ended up with 44 points. It is the highest scoring output by a local in the history of the NLEX franchise.

Import Wayne Selden scored 38 markers highlighted by six triples on top of eight assists and six rebounds.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser also fired two treys to finish with 19 markers, while Kevin Alas pitched in 15 points including two triples.

Coach Frankie Lim was impressed by the records they set on Thursday, but more important for him is the win.

"Ang naisip ko lang 'yung mga tipong Allan Caidic ang gumagawa ng ginawa niya. I'm happy for him and happy for my team. What matters most is the W. Very important sa amin tonight," said Lim.

"The records, the scores will just come in. Mas important 'yung win namin tonight... We need this win to maintain our standing in the top four."

A top four finish in the eliminations will give them a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoyffs.

Lim also felt they avenged their crucial defeat to the Dyip last conference.

"Last conference, we lost to Terrafirma and that destroyed our games entering to the quarterfinals," he said. "So sa 'kin it's payback time."



NLEX now has a win-loss record of 7-3, replacing Ginebra (5-2) at the third spot in the standings.

The deflated Dyip dropped further with a 2-8 record.

Lim now looks forward to their final eliminations assignment against San Miguel Beer.

"Let's get this one then we'll think of ways to beat San Miguel in our last (elims) game."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.