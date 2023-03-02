PBA: Dominant Magnolia snaps NorthPort streak with blowout

Magnolia flipped the switch in the second quarter en route to a 20-point beating of NorthPort in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Thursday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia had it 129-109 against NorthPort to gain an outright playoffs berth.

The Hotshots needed a 40-point turnaround to climb out of an early 10-point deficit and turn back the Batang Pier.

"At first, frustrated sa mga misses, the body language was not there. Sa first six minutes, 'di pumapasok ang mga tira, at 'yung depensa naapektuhan na rin," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

"Mabuti na lang naka-recover, and we played good basketball from there."

The Hotshots, led by Antonio Hester's 28 points and 14 rebounds, snapped the Batang Pier's two-game win streak.

Mark Barroca had 21 points, while Rome Dela Roza and Calvin Abueva had 19 and 18 respectively.

With the win, the Hotshots climbed to 5-4 good enough for a spot in the quarterfinals, while dealing the Batang Pier's seventh defeat in nine games.

