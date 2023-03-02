Aldin Ayo's Facebook page

MANILA – Basketball icon Danny Ildefonso is making his way back to the PBA court as he is set to suit up for the Converge FiberXers in the ongoing Governors’ Cup.

Converge head coach Aldin Ayo made the announcement when he posted a PBA memo on his Instagram Story, activating Ildefonso, 46, to its roster.

In the said memo, PBA approved the inclusion of the multi-titled cager to play for the FiberXers effective immediately, making him the 15th local player in the active list of the team.

The FiberXers have two games left in the elimination. With a 6-3 win-loss slate, they are assured of a playoff spot.

Ildefonso is a two-time PBA MVP, winning the top individual plum in 2000 and 2001 with the San Miguel Beermen.

In fact, he played for SMB for 15 years which translated into eight PBA championships. In 1998, he was also named the league’s rookie of the year.

During his stint in the pros, Ildefonso was also named the Best Player of the Conference five times.

In 2013, he was traded to Meralco until he retired in 2015.

He did not go far from basketball after his retirement as he became part of several coaching staff in different club and collegiate teams.

Currently, Ildefonso is an assistant coach of NU Bulldogs and the FiberXers.



