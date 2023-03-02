The De La Salle Lady Spikers beat UP Lady Maroons on Wednesday. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers scored a convincing win against the UP Lady Maroons to make up for a five-setter victory during the opening weekend of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

Even head coach Noel Orcullo heaved a sigh of relief for a dominating performance of his squad – seeing the Lady Spikers returning to their system which somehow went to disarray in their first outing.

“Ano lang naman, wag lang sila umalis doon sa sistema na ginagawa namin sa training. Sundin lang nila yung gameplan, yung strategies. Sana ma-sustain,” Orcullo said Wednesday.

Even veteran Jolina dela Cruz echoed the importance of sticking to the team’s system to maintain their perfect 2-0 record – tied with the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs.

“Kung lumabas ka sa sistema, walang mangyayari sa team niyo. Yun lang naman talaga nire-remind sa amin na pag nasa sistema ka ng team niyo, di ka mawawala. Basta andoon ka lang, lahat naman nagtutulungan,” Dela Cruz said.

For super rookie Angel Canino, they played with more focus against the Lady Maroons than the game over UST Tigresses.

She said everyone contributed in their second match which flaunted a glimpse of what they are capable of when playing coherently inside the court.

Despite having a good start this season, the Lady Spikers are not letting their guards down, pointing at some of their mistakes committed in the last match.

“Every day may kailangan po kaming i-improve sa sarili namin. 'Di lang skills-wise, kung hindi characteristics din. 'Yun palagi 'yung sinasabi ko po na ang paglalaro sa volleyball ay hindi lang naman skills. May kailangan pa talaga kaming i-improve as a team and as individuals every day,” Canino added.

La Salle will next face its archrival Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, March 4.