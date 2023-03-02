EASL: Ryukyu too much for shorthanded San Miguel

From the PBA website

The Ryukyu Golden Kings proved to be too much for the San Miguel Beermen on Thursday night in the East Asia Super League Champions at the Nikkan Arena.

With June Mar Fajardo getting forced out with a knee injury during the game, the Golden Kings went all all to deal the Beemen a 96-68 blowout.

Jack Cooley fired 20 markers to go with his 16 rebounds for Ryukyu, while Kieth Imamura connected four triples to finish with his 20-point output of his own.

Ryuichi Kishimoto added 14 markers spiked by four treys and three-time PBA Best Import Durham banged in 13 with 16 boards to complement the victors' scoring leaders.

The Golden Kings unloaded a 25-11 barrage in the second period to blitz their way past the Beermen, 49-28. They never looked back since.

Carl Tamayo had a quiet debut for Ryukyu with four points and two rebounds in eight minutes of play.

Cameron Clark led the way for San Miguel with a game-high 25, while CJ Perez delivered the only other double-figure score with 12.

"We started flat in the first half. We weren't sharing the ball, we weren't defending well and we took to ourselves instead of playing as a team," lamented SMB coach Jorge Gallent.

Without Fajardo, the Beermen badly lost in the rebounding department, 33-52.

"June Mar is a big presence inside and he's a good rebounder, that's the main thing. We were just outrebounded and that hurt us. When they were getting the offensive boards, I think they made four or five three-point shots from those," said Gallent.