Young weightlifter Vanessa Sarno is expected to shine in the upcoming SEA Games.



MANILA, Philippines -- The president of the country's weightlifting federation has no doubt that Filipino lifters will be triumphant in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Philippines had two golds, three silvers, and two bronze medals in the 2019 SEA Games at home but Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said they can improve upon those results.

"Here (in 2019), we already have two, two gold medals and two silvers," Puentevella said in an appearance on "Power and Play."

In 2019, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz won gold in the women's 55kg division, while Kristel Macrohon also won gold in the women's 71kg. Elreen Ann Ando and Margaret Colonia nabbed silvers in the women's 64kg and women's 59kg, respectively.

Puentevella said that in Vietnam, Diaz and Ando should be locks for the gold medals, and up-and-coming lifter Vanessa Sarno is also expected to top the podium in her weight category.

"That's three already," said Puentevella.

Sarno, still only 18 years old, has been touted as the heir apparent to Diaz. She won gold in the 2020 Asian Championships in the 71kg, and placed fifth in the 2021 World Championships last December.

"Ang mga lalaki, we will try because there are new guys, mabigat ang mga panglalaking category. Mabigat talaga because advanced na sila noon pa, but there are now new male lifters, mga lalaki na parang may kinabukasan din," said Puentevella.

"I'm hoping one or two will win some medals in Vietnam," he added.

In 2019, John Ceniza won silver in the men's 55kg, and Rio Olympian Nestor Colonia won bronze in the men's 67kg. Diaz's cousin, Mary Flor, also won bronze in the women's 45kg.

Puentevella is confident of his lifters as they did not stop training even during the pandemic. While most of the members of the national team returned to their respective provinces during the lockdown, they were strictly monitored by their coaches.

"I have about 12 national coaches, and I have about 30 girls. So every province where there is a good performance, we have a national coach," Puentevella explained.

"Maski lockdown o walang lockdown, okay kami, maganda 'yung programa namin. And then every time merong international event, sali kami," he added. "Sinasali ko. Maski umiyak, talo -- this is what Hidilyn had to go through. Hidilyn had to suffer, umiyak, until she won the gold."

"Ganoon din ang ginagawa ko sa mga iba."

The Hanoi SEA Games are scheduled for May 12 to May 23.

