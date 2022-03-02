UAAP to award general champion despite limited events



MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP will recognize a general champion in its 84th season, despite only holding a limited number of sports.

University of Santo Tomas won the general championship in Season 82, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. The UAAP did not hold an 83rd season.

The league is set for its highly-anticipated return on March 26, but can only hold a limited number of events as they continue to deal with the limitations imposed by the global health crisis.

The UAAP will hold men's basketball, women's volleyball, men's beach volleyball, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's chess, men's and women's poomsae, and cheerdance for Season 84.

"Yes, we will have a general championship," UAAP Season 84 president Nonong Calanog of hosts De La Salle University confirmed."Some of our schools, this may be their chance to actually win a general championship."

"So a majority of our schools decided that yes, we will award a general championship this year, based on the sports that will be played," he added.

Aside from holding limited events, the UAAP may not see full participation from its member-schools this year. Calanog confirmed that all eight schools will compete in basketball, volleyball, and cheerdance, but at least "one or two schools" will be unable to send teams to some of the other events.

"I think one or two schools indicated that based on their preparations, they can only participate in men's basketball, women's volleyball and cheerdance. But one or two lang at the most," said Calanog. "For those tournaments that used to have all, we'll probably have six or seven."

"3x3, I think all schools will participate. Beach volleyball, I think one or two ang hindi," he added.

There will be an opening ceremony on March 26, ahead of the tip-off of the men's basketball tournament.