SKY brings 'Winning Time' series to Pinoy audiences

MANILA, Philippines -- It's showtime for Filipino basketball fans as SKY brings HBO's newest sports drama series to local audiences.

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" premieres exclusively on HBO starting March 7 and will be available to stream on HBO GO.

Based on the book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s" by New York bestselling author Jeff Pearlman, the 10-episode HBO Original series executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Adam McKay depicts the iconic rise of the Los Angeles Lakers as the most dominant and revered basketball dynasty in the '80s.

Relive how American business mogul Jerry Buss, portrayed by actor-comedian John C. Reilly, helped steer the franchise to basketball greatness, winning title-after-title during the team's historic Showtime era with the help of head coach Pat Riley (Adrien Brody), superstar big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes), and the charismatic floor general Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah).

In addition to their on-court success, follow the team's off-court drama that made headlines and defined their legacy throughout the years.

Also starring in this star-studded HBO Original are Jason Clarke, Norm Nixon, Sally Field, Hadley Robinson, Jason Segel, Gabby Hoffman, Rob Morgan, Tamera Tomakili, Michael Chiklis, Sean Patrick Small, and more.

Relive some of basketball history's greatest years and stars in "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," beginning March 7 at 10 a.m. the same time as the US, with a same-day encore at 10 p.m. on HBO via SKYcable (SD Ch. 54 and HD Ch. 168 in Mega Manila; SD Ch. 402 and HD Ch. 710 in regional areas). Following its premiere, new episodes will air every Monday at 9 a.m.

Fans can also stream the series on-demand on HBO GO, also available via SKY subscription for as low as P99 a month.

Existing SKYcable subscribers with an HBO PAK subscription can automatically enjoy HBO GO at no extra cost. To learn more on how to avail, visit mysky.com.ph/hbogo.