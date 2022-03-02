The brain trust of the Gilas Pilipinas program met with PBA leadership on Tuesday. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is expected to discuss matters involving the national team in its next board meeting.

This, after commissioner Willie Marcial and deputy commissioner Eric Castro met with leadership of the Gilas Pilipinas program on Tuesday.

Gilas Pilipinas and program director Chot Reyes, along with team manager Butch Antonio, sat down with Marcial and Castro to inform them of the national team's schedule leading up to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

These include the Southeast Asian Games this coming May in Vietnam, as well as next year's SEA Games in Cambodia. Gilas is also set to compete in the Asian Games in China in September, as well as FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier windows.

Reyes, who was appointed head coach of Gilas in early February, submitted a pool of 30 players composed of PBA stars and amateurs, as well as Filipino professionals in overseas leagues.

"Nilatag din niya (Reyes) 'yung wish list niya," said Marcial.

Gilas-related matters will be discussed in the PBA's next board meeting. It is widely expected that PBA players will make up the national team that will compete in the upcoming Vietnam SEA Games, as it will coincide with the UAAP and NCAA season.