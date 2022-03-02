Robert Bolick returned from Gilas Pilipinas duties to lead NorthPort to victory. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The NorthPort Batang Pier continued their surge, blasting the hapless Blackwater Bossing, 116-103, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Five players scored in double digits for the Batang Pier as they racked up a fourth consecutive win in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, hiking their record to 4-5 and bolstering their playoff hopes.

For the Bossing, it was their 28th consecutive defeat, extending their record of futility. They have lost all nine of their assignments in the conference and are well out of the playoff race already.

NorthPort import Jamel Artis was superb once again, putting up 26 points and nine assists. Robert Bolick marked his return from national team duties with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 45 minutes.

Veteran forward Arwind Santos netted 21 points along with 13 rebounds, as NorthPort shot 45% from the field and turned Blackwater's 14 turnovers into 21 points.

"It's a total team effort. Everybody stepped up, especially in the first group," NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said after the game. "Everybody wants to win."

"From (a) 0-5 (start), we worked hard for these four straight wins. Kaya ibig sabihin, everybody does their share, everybody's helping. So that means, it's a total team effort," he added.

Bolick, in his first game back after suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas, set the tone for the Batang Pier with eight points and five rebounds in the opening frame.

The Bossing were able to stay within striking distance, thanks to their import, Shawn Glover, who had 14 points in the first quarter. He got Blackwater within one, 24-23, with over three minutes left in the first period.

But the Batang Pier ended the period on an 11-5 run to pull away, 35-28, and gain momentum heading into the second quarter.

It was all NorthPort from there, and their lead reached 20 points, 95-75, at the end of the third, thanks to a jumper by Artis off an assists by rookie forward Jamie Malonzo.

Blackwater made a run late courtesy of Glover and Paul Desiderio, coming as close as 10 points, 111-101, with still a minute and a half to play. But Bolick responded with five quick points to end their hopes of a comeback.

Glover finished with 47 points on 21-of-31 shooting, along with 12 rebounds. Desiderio had 17 points and nine boards, while JVee Casio scored seven of his 13 points in the first quarter and also dished out eight assists.

But their efforts weren't enough to halt the Bossing's historic slump in the PBA. Blackwater has yet to win a game this season and will end their conference with games against the TNT Tropang GIGA and the Magnolia Hotshots.

The scores:

NORTHPORT 116 – Bolick 30, Artis 26, Santos 21, Malonzo 16, Balanza 10, Taha 9, Rike 2, Doliguez 2,Ferrer 0

BLACKWATER 103 – Glover 47, Desiderio 17, Casio 13, McCarthy 11, Paras 6, Amer 5, Melton 3, Ebona 1, Washington 0, Suerte 0, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0, Baloria 0

Quarter scores: 35-28, 66-54, 95-75, 116-103