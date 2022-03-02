Kaya FC-Iloilo will take on Sydney FC on March 8, with the winner gaining direct entry to the AFC Champions League. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kaya FC-Iloilo needs to win just one more game in order to qualify for the 2022 edition of the AFC Champions League.

This, after the withdrawal of Chinese club Changchun Yatai FC from the qualification.

Changchun Yatai FC was supposed to play the winner of the match between Kaya FC and Australia's Sydney FC, with the winner joining Group H of the Champions League.

Instead, the AFC announced that the winner of the Kaya FC-Sydney FC match will receive a direct entry into Group H, where they will join Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Japan's Yokohama F Marinos, and Vietnam's Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

The match against Sydney FC will take place at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney on March 8.

Kaya FC-Iloilo is seeking a second straight appearance in the Champions League.

Already qualified are 2020 Philippines Football League (PFL) champions United City FC, who are in Group G along with Australia's Melbourne City, Thailand's BG Pathum United, and Korea's Jeonnam Dragons.

