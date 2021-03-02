Tennis: Fil-Aussie Lizette Cabrera looks to break into Top 100 in 2021

Australia's Lizette Cabrera in action during her first round match against Romania's Simona Halep. Loren Elliott, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- After playing world No. 2 Simona Halep in the first round of the Australian Open, Fil-Aussie tennis pro Lizette Cabrera has set a lofty goal for the rest of the year.

Cabrera, 23, fell to Halep, 6-2, 6-1, in just 59 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena on February 8, but she told Philippine media in a conference call on Monday that the experience was crucial for her development and confidence.

"Simona is definitely one of the best players I've ever faced so far. She's currently ranked No. 2 in the world, and it was an amazing experience, especially being at my home slam in Australia," said Cabrera, who was born to Filipino parents in Townsville, Australia.

"It was an amazing experience. I can't really explain the feeling that I got out there. But, it was definitely a good learning curve," she said.

Cabrera admits that she didn't play her best against Halep and was "a little bit nervous" during the match. She didn't get her bearings until late in the match but by then Halep was well in control. The Fil-Aussie wound up with 28 unforced errors in the match.

Still, playing such an elite opponent can only work in her favor, said Cabrera.

"It was good seeing how my tennis stacked up against the world No. 2, and yeah, it was a really good learning experience for me, and I definitely wanna be back there," she said.

She is confident that the experience she gained against Halep will be crucial as she competes in the WTA Tour, where she is currently ranked 141. Cabrera is determined to break into the Top 100 this year, thus guaranteeing that she will be in the main draw of the Slams and other tournaments.

"Hopefully, top 100 is soon coming, 'cause I feel like I'm really close," she said.

"Obviously, I just wanna keep improving and keep getting better, and kinda keep reaching those milestones that I'm setting for myself," she also said. "I definitely want to make my milestones that I've set for myself, and I think once I can continue achieving that, I'll still be happy with my progress."

Next up for Cabrera is a WTA event in Miami later this month, after which she hopes to qualify for the French Open.

"(I) just (want) to keep winning as many matches as I can, 'cause you just never know with COVID, if something's gonna happen and tournaments get cancelled," she noted. "But yeah, that's my main goal -- top 100, and win as many matches and just stay healthy, and keep enjoying it."