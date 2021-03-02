LOOK: Alyssa Valdez flaunts her designer bag, shoe collection

Photo from Alyssa Valdez's Instagram account

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez is not just collecting trophies and accolades from the hard court; she also has a closet full of luxury bags, shoes and a watches.

In her recently uploaded vlog, Valdez showed off some of her favorite designer items, ranging from a Prada sling bag to a Rolex watch.

According to Valdez, she bought some of these items after constantly receiving advice to invest in brands with lasting quality.

“Mga regalo sa sarili, regalo din sa akin na hopefully maging investment in the near future. And syempre may mga nag-advice din sa akin na bumili rin ako ng mas matitibay na mas magagamit ko for a very long time,” the former Ateneo Lady Eagles star said.

Her recent purchase was a small handbag from Jacquemus.

She also has in her closet a Gucci sling bag, a birthday gift from her boyfriend and basketball star Kiefer Ravena.

“Actually, I don’t remember na nagsasabi ako sa kanya na gusto ko but nu’ng nakuha ko siya, I was really happy,” the athlete shared.

The Creamline Cool Smashers’ top hitter rewarded herself a Balenciaga bag after the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which was hosted by the Philippines.

The Batangas-native spiker also showcased her black, wallet-sized Prada bag, which she got during her college days at Ateneo.

Valdez also showed a pair of Valentino shoes, which she wore several times, including the wedding of her former teammate Denise Lazaro.

But saving the best for last on her vlog, the three-time UAAP MVP was most proud of her Rolex watch, which she saved up for a long time.

“Hindi rin ako nakakalabas na walang suot na watch. Ginoal ko rin sa sarili ko na makabili ako ng isa na magagamit ko for a very long time. I’ve been eyeing to buy a watch for a very very long time,” Valdez narrated.

Watch the entire video here: