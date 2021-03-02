Basketball: WNBL hopes to start maiden pro season after Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines -- Teams of the WNBL are set to start practicing in the coming weeks, in anticipation of the trailblazing league's first season as a professional next month.

According to Rhose Montreal, executive vice president of the WNBL, their plan is to start the season after Holy Week, should the government ease quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila.

"When it comes to the target opening of the league, tentatively we'll start right after Holy Week," Montreal said in a press conference Tuesday, where they also welcomed the Paranaque Lady Aces into the league.

Holy Week this year is from March 28 to April 3.

Montreal, however, made it clear that these plans are still dependent on the quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, as the national capital is still currently under general community quarantine for the rest of the month.

"That all depends whether mag-MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) ang Metro Manila come April, then most probably po, we'll start our first pro league for women's and men's after Holy Week," she explained.

Both the NBL and the WNBL turned professional in 2020, with the WNBL emerging as the first ever pro basketball league for women in the Philippines.

While waiting for more concrete plans regarding the league's start date, WNBL teams are set to begin practicing. According to Montreal, the teams have already submitted their protocols to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

GAB, which regulates professional sports in the country, will then inspect the team's practice venues.

"Once given the green light by GAB, resumption of training will be allowed," Montreal assured.

Paranaque councilor Marvin Santos, who owns the Lady Aces, said they are already coordinating with a local gym where the Lady Aces can practice and train.

"Siguro next week, makakapag-simula na kami ng training, ma-check lang ng GAB 'yung paglalaruan at pagpa-praktisan," he said.

