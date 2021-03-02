Basketball: Talisay sets lofty goals ahead of inaugural VisMin Super Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- MJAS Zenith Talisay, headlined by veteran guard Paolo Hubalde, is eyeing no less than the championship when it competes in the inaugural season of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

For the players of Talisay, they are motivated by the hardships they endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. The core of the team is composed of the same players that formed the Valenzuela City squad in the MPBL, which has yet to resume its season due to the global health crisis.

With players and team personnel left hanging, Valenzuela City team manager Jhon Santos decided to join the newly established professional league based in the south. They found a perfect partner in the local government of Talisay as well as Puma, which now serves as the Aquastars' official outfitter.

"Kumbaga sa hospital nasa ICU na kami at nilabas nila kami sa ICU. Kaya hindi namin ito makakalimutan," Santos said in an appearance in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, Tuesday morning.

Already, the team is looking to make a splash in the young league with Santos stressing that they are gunning for the crown.

"Ang goal talaga is kunin 'yung championship. History 'yan e, first na mag-cha-champion so might as well kunin mo na 'yung pinaka-goal," he said.

"Kaya naman tayo sumasali sa mga liga para manalo ng championship," added Hubalde. "Na-bond na 'yung team ng panahon, buo na last year pa. Kaya 'yung chemistry namin nandun na. This is not just a team, but a family na."

Michael Aldover, the senior manager for sales, marketing and operations of Puma Philippines, noted that the Talisay squad is "very competitive."

"Maganda 'yung blend ng team at 'yung relationship ng mga players," he added.

Coached by former San Sebastian College standout Aldrin Morante, with PBA legend Bong Alvarez as consultant, the Aquastars are also made up of Patrick Cabahug, Val Acuna, Tristan Albina, Darell Shane Menina, Lugie Cuyos, Kevin Villafranca, Joshua Dela Cerna, Jaymar Gimpayan, Lord Casajeros, Egie Boy Mojica, Steven Cudal, Allan Dominic Santos, Mel Francis Mabigat, and Jhaymo Eguilos.

The Aquastars will leave for Cebu on March 16 to officially start its team practices. Once the team is cleared from testing and other health protocols, the Talisay squad will proceed to the municipality of Alcantara where the Visayas leg of the Super Cup kicks off on April 9.

The winner of the Visayas leg will meet the champion of the Mindanao leg – to be held in Zamboanga City – for the Super Cup national championship.

