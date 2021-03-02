3x3: Zamboanga club Valientes adds another title in Australia tour

Zamboanga Valientes MLV shocked fancied Sydney Supersonics 17-14 in the final to claim its fourth straight crown in the Champions League Basketball (CLB) 3x3 in Australia over the weekend.

Valientes showed poise repeat over the 2-time CLB champions and clinch the Champions League Basketball Hamilton 2021 crown in Hamilton, Victoria.

Former Valientes mainstay in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Eric Miraflores hit clutch baskets and dished out timely assists to stretch Zamboanga's title run in Australia 3x3.

Miraflores also got got plenty of help from 6-foot-10 Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawan.

Valientes previously ruled the 3x3 Christmas Street Hustle in Canberra, the CLB 3x3 in Bendigo, and the CLB 3x3 Portland Opens.

Despite the absence of Ping Concepcion and acting coach Junie Navarro, both in the Philippines prepping Valientes for the NBL-Pilipinas season, Zamboanga MLV beat Fades for the Babes, 15-8, before striking down the Supersonics and the Tech Wool Turkeys, 8-6 and 15-6, respectively.

In the semis, Valientes, coached and co-owned by Michael Venezuela, and backed by Gaisano Capital and Smart, beat Melbourne Magic 15-12.

