Members of the Philippine Women’s National Football team take photos of themselves with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy in Makati on Wednesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The physical presence of the FIFA Women’s World Cup winner’s trophy in the country may not seem a big deal for some at first, but Philippine Football Federation (PFF) General Secretary Edwin Gastanes hopes it inspires the next generation to get involved in the world’s most popular sport.

“The presence of the trophy here is a testament to the strides Filipino women’s football has made in the country,” Gastanes said during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour’s Philippines stop at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City on Wednesday,

“I hope that the presence of the trophy here will inspire the current generation to support the Filipinas and our hosts Australia and New Zealand and the future generation to play football or any sports,” he added.

Among those present in the showcase of the prestigious piece of silverware to be won in women’s football’s top-flight competition were Filipinas Team Manager Jefferson Cheng and current pool players Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Chantelle Maniti, Bella Flannigan, and Shai Del Campo.

FIFA Trophy Tour Senior Manager Sarah Gandoin, and Australia and New Zealand Ambassadors to the Philippines HK Yu and Peter Kell, respectively, were also in attendance.

The Trophy Tour is held months before the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and involves all 32 qualified nations. As World Cup first-timers, Long said getting fans – especially the youth – immersed closely to the trophy and the football community is meaningful.

“They're the whole reason why we do this,” the Filipinas co-captain said. “Football is worldwide, it is a very welcoming and open community anyone can be a part of, male and female.”

The star-studded event also included the who’s who in the tight-knit Philippine football landscape, including the Philippine women’s U20 national squad, long-time De La Salle University (DLSU) head coach Hans-Peter Smit, members of local powerhouse Kaya FC Iloilo, players from University of the Philippines (UP) and University of Santo Tomas (UST), and even the Ultras Filipinas, a group of passionate football supporters.

Scholars from Gawad Kalinga, Tondo FC., and Tuloy Foundation also had the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy.

The Filipinas are fresh from their Pinatar Cup campaign in Spain, where they played Wales, Scotland, and eventual champion Scotland.

In the World Cup proper which kicks off on July 20 this year, nationals are slotted in Group A and shall face Norway, Switzerland, and co-host New Zealand.

As it is the first time the Filipinas are competing in such an unparalleled level, Long hopes it will only be the start of many appearances in the grandest women’s football stage of all – so many Trophy Tours will come to inspire Filipinos to play the beautiful game.

“Like what I said before, we don't want this to be a one-time showing. (The youth) are the inspiration, they're the reason for all this,” Long said.

“We did all the hard work for the past...myself six to seven years, and all the players and coaches who were there before, it's all for this kind of moment. (We have to) keep paving the way… it's like a culmination of efforts we brought for Philippine women's football.”

