UAAP: UST overcomes FEU in marathon, stays unbeaten

The Tiger Spikers improved to 2-0 in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas outlasted its fabled rival Far Eastern University, 28-30, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8, and kept its unscathed record in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Volleyball tournament, Wednesday at the Philports Arena in Pasig City.

Leading by just four, 8-4, at the changeover, GBoy De Vega pushed their lead to 10-5 with a booming hit that forced the Tamaraws to call a timeout.

Jay Dela Noche then fired two attacks in the last rallies, one of them the kill off a combination play that ended the match for the Tiger Spikers. UST improved to 2-0 and level with National University.

Meanwhile, the Tamaraws dropped to 1-1.

"It is a win and as I said, I always welcome five-setters. Sabi nga namin, character-building ang five-setter matches. And it's good to win again," Tiger Spikers coach Odjie Mamon said.

The versatile spiker Dela Noche, who also plays beach volleyball for the national team, ended with 24 points, 20 coming from attacks and four from service aces. Outside hitter Josh Ybañez added 20 points, seven digs, and 21 excellent receptions.

FEU established a solid 16-12 lead at the opening set before UST made a run for it and snagged the 24-23 advantage. The Tamaraws, with Calado at the helm, bagged the first set.

Adjustments from both sides saw them take the next three sets alternately, but that first-set comeback and that solid fourth-set run gave the Golden Spikers the confidence for the win.

"Part of the game yun. Non-calls, missed calls, part ng game 'yun. It's up to the players how to handle it. Let me do the arguing, the protest, or whatever. Basta sila 'di sila affected," Mamon commented on missed chances.

Mark Calado paced the Tamaraws with 21 markers off 19 attacks and two blocks, while Dryx Saavedra ended with 13 points on 12 spikes and a block.

The two remaining unbeaten teams UST (2-0) and NU (2-0) will battle for the third win on Saturday at 4 p.m., while FEU (1-1) will look to bounce back against Adamson University (0-2) earlier that day at 10 a.m.