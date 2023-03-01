UAAP: La Salle-Zobel ends campaign by routing Ateneo

Rhyle Melencio of La Salle-Zobel in action against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-Zobel wrapped up its campaign in UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball by crushing rivals Ateneo High School, 71-59, on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoiOil Centre in San Juan.

Both the Junior Archers and the Blue Eagles ended their campaign with identical 5-9 records but it will be the former who will finish at fifth place.

For DLSZ head coach Boris Aldeguer, they wanted to conclude their season by ending their five-game losing streak.

"We wanted to send a statement that we should have been in the top four after our unforgettable loss against UST and our loss against UE," said Junior Archers head coach Boris Aldeguer, recalling their 81-80 loss to the Tiger Cubs and 82-77 defeat at the hands of the Junior Warriors.

"Of course, we also wanted to send our eight seniors off on a high note," he continued.

One of DLSZ's seniors in Rhyle Melencio paved the way for the win, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds -- his 14th double-double of the season. Kieffer Alas also had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Andrei Pabellano added 11 markers.

"Sabi nga nila, matalo na sa lahat, huwag lang sa Ateneo," said Alas.

Graduating Ateneo guard Lebron Nieto paced the Blue Eagles with 16 points while Grade 11 senior Kristian Porter added 10 points and 10 boards.

Meanwhile, University of the East closed out the elimination round with a 71-59 win over University of the Philippines Integrated School.

The Junior Warriors ended their campaign with a 3-11 record while the Fighting Maroons finished their run with 13 straight losses.

"Masaya kasi ito yung babawiin namin pag-alis. Ito yung magiging motivation namin papunta ng college," said Grade 12 guard Vhon Roldan, who had 18 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in his final high school game.

Drei Gagarin and Andrei De Leon supported Roldan with 17 points for the former and 13 for the latter.

Daryl Valdeavilla paced UPIS with 15 points while graduating big man Kobe Demisana tallied 13 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, three steals, and two assists.

Demisana's batchmate Jonas Napalang was limited to just four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Scores:

Third Game

DLSZ 71 - Alas 21, Melencio 20, Pabellano 11, Sta. Maria 5, Espina 5, Dimaano 4, Chang 3, Melecio 2, John 0.

Ateneo 59 - Nieto 16, Porter 10, Domangcas 9, Salandanan 8, Adevoso 4, De Guzman 2, Ebdane 2, Arada 0, Santiago 0, Delos Santos 0, Tupas 0, Fidel 0, Aguirres 0.

Quarterscores: 19-15, 38-34, 51-52, 71-59.

Fourth Game

UE 71 – Roldan 18, Gragasin 17, De Leon 13, Duque 6, Reyes V. 5, Caldit 4, Flores 4, Bagro 2, Malonzo 2, Gatchalian 0, Reyes F. 0, Pangilinan 0, Isip 0, Ramos 0.

UPIS 56 – Valdeavilla 15, Demisana 13, Raymundo 7, Villaverde 6, Melicor 6, Gomez de Liano 5, Napalang 4, Jacob 0, Florentino 0, Rosete 0, Cordero 0, Pascual 0, Uvero 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarterscores: 21-13, 36-21, 52-38, 71-56.