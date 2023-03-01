Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED)The De La Salle Lady Spikers booked their second consecutive win in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the UP Lady Maroons on Wednesday.

The Lady Spikers hacked out a 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 win over the Lady Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena to follow up their nail-biting win against University of Santo Tomas last Sunday.

La Salle is now tied with the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs on top of the standings with a 2-0 record.

Meanwhile, UP slid to the bottom of the ladder with a 0-2 card, tied with the UE Lady Warriors.

Angel Canino once again starred for La Salle’s win with 13 points while Jolina dela Cruz had 12 markers.

“Sigh of relief na yung last time na medyo hindi maganda yung naging umpisa namin. Suguro sobrang tight. Kinausap lang namin yang mga bata na ibalik lang yung system. At least, nag-deliver naman,” head coach Noel Orcullo said after the match.

After an easy first-set win, the Lady Spikers cruised to an 18-14 lead after Thea Gagate’s push. UP would tally several points off Alyssa Bertolano’s attacks, 17-18.

Rookie Angel Canino made it another four-point separation after an attack and ace, 23-19.

They never looked back in the third frame as they began the set with an 8-1 salvo, ending with a backrow hit of Jolina dela Cruz.

It was stretched further to nine when Marionne Alba scored a block, 6-15, but the Lady Maroons answered with a mini-run, forcing La Salle to call for timeout, 10-15.

A smart move from Dela Cruz gave last season’s runner up with a comfortable 19-10 separation.

Stephanie Bustrillo was the lone bright spot for UP with 10 points.

