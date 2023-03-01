UAAP: Bulldogs make quick work of Falcons for win No. 2

NU improved to 2-0 in UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball after beating Adamson University on March 1, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University scored a quick 25-10, 25-17, 28-26 sweep of Adamson University for its second straight win in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Volleyball tournament, Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Bulldogs claimed a momentary solo hold of the first spot at 2-0, while the Soaring Falcons slipped to 0-2.

NU, though, had to go through anxious moments in the third set after five straight errors saw their numerous match points vanish. Michaelo Buddin took matters into his own hands in the clutch, firing off a kill to close out the Falcons.

"Thankful ako dun sa performance ng players ko nung panalo namin nung first set and second set. Nung third set naman siguro, nag-isip lang ako ng pwedeng mangyari kasi in the long run sa UAAP. Mahaba to eh, kakailanganin ko rin yung players kong masubukan kung hanggang saan sila," coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

Ken Malinis paced the Bulldogs with 12 points, all coming from attacks, while Nico Almendras kept his team in control throughout the match with 11 spikes. Jenngerard Diao was solid in the middle, ending with nine points on five attacks and three blocks, to go along with a service ace.

Firing from all fronts, the Bulldogs put up a huge 10-1 start in the match, and never looked back against the Soaring Falcons for the 1-0 lead.

Adamson cleaned up its movement on the floor and plucked two straight points off NU's miscues to cut the deficit to 17-24 late in the second. Almendras, though, eventually closed the frame in favor of the Bulldogs to set his squad up for their second win.

Evan Novillo shone the brightest for the Falcons with 10 points on eight attacks and two service aces, but it was Leo Coguimbal's blocks -- three of them scoring -- that kept Adamson in step with NU, especially in that tight third set.

