UAAP: Ateneo thwarts UE to take first win

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau



MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles marched into the winning column of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles captured their first win at the expense of the University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This was a bounce back victory for Ateneo, which suffered a straight-set loss at the hands of defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs in the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors dropped to 0-2.

