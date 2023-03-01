UAAP: Adamson gears up for biggest test vs NU

Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – The Adamson University Lady Falcons had an easy time in their first assignment of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

But they will get tested immediately as they face the defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Adamson, which annihilated the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors via 25-19, 25-9, 25-5 thrashing last Saturday, is fully aware that the Lady Bulldogs set the standards high after a 16-0 sweep last season.

According to returning UAAP coach Jerry Yee, the game against the NU will be their basis on how far they have become as a team.

“Sila naman 'yang defending champion so lahat tayo looking up to them. Tignan natin 'yung standards namin compared to them,” he said last Saturday.

His squad is hoping to taint the still spotless record of the defending champions.

“'Yung preparation lang po talaga namin and 'yang mindset din namin na makuha 'yung every point and every set. Hopefully makuha namin 'yung panalo,” setter Louie Romero added.

For Lucille Almonte, the chemistry of the team will also be tested in the match aside from their skills against the impressive roster of NU.

Meanwhile, Lady Bulldogs’ head coach Karl Dimaculangan is wary about the new system of Adamson since they have a new coaching staff.

“Magpe-prepare lang din kami ulit, kung ano man magiging game plan sa next game namin on Wednesday. Tingnan namin kung hanggang saan kami ngayon sa kanila kasi bagong sistema si Adamson. For sure, ibang klaseng team na rin siya,” he said after a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 dominant first win against Ateneo de Manila University.

Alyssa Solomon, on the other hand, hinted that they are still improving day-by-day, assuring that they will correct their mistakes from the Ateneo match.

“Ang goal po namin dito this season ay i-improve namin 'yung mga bagay na kulang sa amin. Kunyari last game, 'yun 'yung i-improve namin sa training at ia-apply sa next game,” she said.

NU will put their 19-game winning streak, dating back since Season 82, on the line when they face Adamson on March 1, 10 a.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.

