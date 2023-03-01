UAAP: 5-setter win vs Adamson an eye opener for NU

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs got a real test on Wednesday as they were pushed by Adamson University to five sets – their first since the pandemic-cancelled Season 82.

Fortunately, NU avoided an upset and escaped with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10 victory to extend its winning run to 20.

According to head coach Karl Dimaculangan, it is good for them to experience a five-setter match, knowing that it will improve the defending champions better.

“Sa amin siguro sa team is magandang experience siya kasi last season walang fifth set na game or last year. Pero maganda… at least start pa lang na-experience na agad ng team 'yung mga nangyayari pagdating ng fifth set. Marami pa rin kaming mage-gain,” Dimaculangan said.

The chief tactician admitted that they expected a tight game against the Lady Falcons but he also felt that they had relaxed in parts of the match which allowed their opponent to force a decider.

“Training pa lang nage-expect na agad ako kung anong worst ang pepwedeng mangyari and nire-remind ko sila palagi paulit-ulit doon. And ito na nga 'yun, dumating na kami sa fifth set. Siguro nga medyo nagpabaya rin kami or kami rin as a team din siguro kailangan namin itong eye-opener sa amin 'yung ganitong game talaga na nasusubok din kami 'yung patience namin and 'yung team mismo,” he continued.

For skipper Cess Robles, who had 13 points in the game, it is also good to experience a 5-set marathon early in the season as it will allow them to see the adjustments they need to do as the season progresses.

“Mas maganda kasi na makita namin agad siya and even players na pwede namin magamit. Halos nagamit lahat ng players. Anytime naman kasi maraming adjustment talaga pagdating sa game and sa dulo alam na namin,” Robles said.

Now at 2-0, NU is not putting its guard down, acknowledging some of the mistakes that they need to address.

“Marami kaming kailangan pang i-improve. Marami pa kaming bagay na kailangan pang i-experience and i-try siguro namin na mag-gain doon, matuto doon, lalo na nag-uumpisa pa lang and ito na agad,” Dimaculangan said.

They also complimented the Adamson squad, which according to the Lady Bulldogs, adjusted quickly in the game, making it difficult for NU to take an easy win.

As a leader, Robles said she kept on reminding her teammates to just play their game, noticing that some appeared to be rattled during parts of the match.

