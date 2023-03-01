Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. PSC/POC Pool Photo.

Rianne Malixi and three other Filipinas will be greatly challenged in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship that gets underway on March 9 at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Three of the world's top 10 -- all from Japan -- headline the 85-player field, while South Korea and Thailand will feature strong teams in the blue ribbon event that serves as the region's premier women's amateur competition.

Avani Prashanth of India is also in the hunt, coming off an imposing 10-stroke triumph in last week’s Queen Sirikit Cup at Manila Southwoods, while New Zealand is also fielding a six-player crew led by world No. 22 Fiona Xu.

Joining Malixi in the competition are national stroke play champion Junia Gabasa, Mafy Singson and Lois Kaye Go.

Malixi is coming off a stint in the Sirikit Cup, where she just missed out on the podium after losing to Korean Hyunjo Yoo in the countback for the bronze. She tied for third in the WAAP in Thailand last November, putting herself into contention early on but losing steam in the final round.

While she's in good form, Malixi will need the breaks in her campaign against the likes of world No. 4 Rin Yoshida, No. 5 Yuna Araki and No. 10 Sayaka Teraoka. Japan also features 2021 champion and world No. 15 Mizuki Hashimoto.

The Koreans are coming to the event in full force, led by world No. 16 Minsol Kim and No. 19 Jiyoo Lim and No. 64 Kyorim Seo. Others in the group are No. 53 Yei Park, No. 62 Hyojin Yang and Hyunjo Yoo.

The Thais are also poised to deliver and take back the inaugural crown won by former world No. 1 and now No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul in 2018 in Sentosa, with Kan Bunnabodee and Pattharat Rattanawan leading their charge along with Eila Galitsky, Prim Prachnakorn and Navaporn Soontreeyapas.

Taiwan’s Ting-Hsuan Huang will also be as much tested as the rest of the stellar cast as she braces for a stiff challenge in pursuit of a second straight championship. She flashed steely nerves in the stretch to hold off now LPGA Tour campaigner Natthakritta Vongtaveelap by two in Thailand.

Prashanth will also be the marked player after running away with the individual honors in the Sirikit Cup with last year’s all-India Juniors and all-India Ladies Amateur champion raring to put on display the shotmaking, iron and putting skills she flashed in a dominant title run at Southwoods.