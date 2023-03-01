Phoenix Super LPG guard Encho Serrano in action against Rain or Shine in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup on March 1, 2023 at the at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG pounced on Rain or Shine's personnel woes to register an 114-106 victory in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fuel Masters extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 4-5 in the conference, tightening their grip on the eighth spot in the league standings.

It was a sorry defeat for the Elasto Painters (2-7), who played without an import after Jordan Tolbert failed to make the height limit. Tolbert came in as a replacement for the injured Greg Smith II.

Phoenix Super LPG led by as much as 23 points in the contest before a late run by ROS got them within four points, 110-106,with just 37.2 seconds left.

But import Du'vaughn Maxwell scored a crucial reverse layup in the next possession for Phoenix Super LPG, and a turnover by Nick Demusis with 25 seconds to go sealed Rain or Shine's fate.

Five players scored in double figures for Phoenix Super LPG, with RR Garcia scoring 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go along with six rebounds. Encho Serrano, the PBA Player of the Week, also had 17 points.

Maxwell went 6-of-10 from the field for 15 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, five blocks, and four assists in just 30 minutes.

Norbert Torres and Santi Santillan each had 14 points for the Elasto Painters.

