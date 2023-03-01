Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Alyssa Solomon has been steering the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs in their first two games of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

After dropping 12 points in their opening weekend win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Solomon tallied a career-high 28 points in a nail-biting five-set win over the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

But despite leading the Bulldogs to their 2-0 perfect record, Solomon revealed that she sometimes struggles to maintain composure in the game.

“Ang sa akin po kasi nahihirapan ako pagdating diyan sa kumpiyansa e. Wala ako non. Totoo minsan wala ako non. Sila lang nagbibigay sa akin ng kumpiyansa every game so binibigay ko lang yung best ko every game,” she said.

It was not evident in the match, though, especially in the third set when Camila Lamina went for her almost exclusively to catch up with Adamson. However, her efforts went down the drain as they gave up the set.

According to the 6’2” spiker, their first five-set game was a test of character, luckily, their familiarity with each other played a huge factor in the fifth set.

Moving forward, Solomon said they will work hard in training to improve their lapses from the Adamson game, adding that she does not want to be in another decider in the succeeding games.

“Happy naman po kasi nakita ko paano lumaban yung team may kailangan pa rin kaming iimprove everyday and sa training siguro doon kami magpupukpok kasi ang sa akin ayaw ko ng maranasan yung ganyang five sets. As long as kaya naman go,” she said.

Meanwhile, NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan was happy for Solomon’s performance but also reiterated the crucial errors she committed in the match that should be avoided in their next games.

“May mga error pa rin though 28 points masaya naman ako sa performance nila yun lang yung mga crucial point kasi doon dapat kami di nagbibigay ng error,” Dimaculangan said.

The Lady Bulldogs have stretched their winning streak to 20, since the pandemic-canceled Season 82.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.