La Salle's Noel Kampton in action against UP in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena on March 1, 2023. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University pulled off a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of University of the Philippines, for its first win in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Volleyball tournament, Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Noel Kampton kept the Green Spikers above water in the last set, pulling them through for a 20-16 lead. Jules De Jesus then fired his third point of the match to end the 79-minute battle.

Kampton finished with 13 points, all coming from attacks, along with six digs, while Billie Anima added 12 markers including four blocks for De La Salle. Paul Serrano orchestrated his team's offense with 21 excellent sets.

"Coming from our last game na nakita talaga namin yung mga kulang namin. The way na maglaro kami sa mga tuneup, sa mga ensayo, hindi namin napakita sa UST. Kasi, ayun nga, first game. Hindi naman natin pwedeng sabihing jitters, pero yung venue maraming crowd. Kumbaga, nag-a-adjust pa," Green Spikers coach Arnold Laniog said.

All of the sets saw De La Salle and UP fight toe-to-toe up to the second technical timeout, but the Green Archers found someone to take them through the finish with JM Ronquillo, Anima, and Kampton taking turns.

This is where Laniog attributed the win, saying: "Yung drive nila sa ibibigay na challenge ng kalaban namin sa 'min. So, this time, sa UP, maganda rin yung umpisa nila. Kumbaga, yung challenge ng UP, mas in-embrace ng players kaya ginawan nila sa endgame."

Outside hitter Angelo Lagando ended as the only one in double figures with 11 points, while team captain Louis Gamban ended with nine markers on eight attacks and a block for the Fighting Maroons.

