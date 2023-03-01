Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- For the very first time in his PBA career, LA Tenorio has missed a game.

The veteran point guard was not on Barangay Ginebra's bench on Wednesday night for their game against the Meralco Bolts in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

According to the game broadcast, Tenorio aggravated his sports hernia which forced him to miss the game.

This marks the end of Tenorio's remarkable Iron Man streak, as the Ginebra point guard has played 744 consecutive games since he entered the PBA in 2006.

Tenorio suffered an abdominal injury during Game 5 of Ginebra's Commissioner's Cup finals series against the Bay Area Dragons earlier this year, but pushed through in the final two games.

Magnolia's Mark Barroca now owns the record for most consecutive games played, at 538.

Tenorio was averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 assists per game before sitting out against the Bolts.

