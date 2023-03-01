EASL: TNT suffers lopsided loss against Utsunomiya Brex

The TNT Tropang GIGA absorbed a 99-66 beating at the hands of Utsunomiya Brex in their first game of the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week, Wednesday at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya in Japan.

Utsunomiya out-scored TNT 32-8 in the pivotal second quarter to take control of the game and cruise to victory.

Josh Scott led the home team with 24 points on a hyper-efficient 11-of-13 shooting clip. Utsunomiya shot 50% from the field against TNT and had a 46-31 advantage in rebounding.

Import Jalen Hudson was the only player in double-digits for the Tropang GIGA with 28 points. The runners-up in the PBA Philippine Cup made just 32.8% of their shots in the game.

TNT will try to bounce back on Friday, March 3 against the Seoul SK Knights of the Korean Basketball League.

In the first game of the EASL Champions Week, Anyang KGC scored a 94-69 win over the Taipei Fubon Braves.

Anyang's Filipino import, Rhenz Abando, contributed 11 points and four rebounds in the victory.

On Thursday, it will be San Miguel Beer's turn to play in the Champions Week, as they face off against the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the same venue.

Ryukyu features two familiar faces in former University of the Philippines standout Carl Tamayo and former Meralco Bolts import Allen Durham.

Durham, a three-time PBA Best Import, is one of three reinforcements in Ryukyu's line-up along with Josh Duncan and Jack Cooley.

San Miguel meanwhile, will be reinforced by Cameron Clark and Jessie Govan.

Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, fresh from their stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, banner the local side of the Beermen, who also lined up high-scoring guard Terrence Romeo.

The three-time PBA scoring king has not suited up for San Miguel in the ongoing conference due to a back injury, but will finally break in by coach Jorge Gallent.