Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro needed ample time to huddle his squad even after winning their game against the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Almadro proceeded immediately to the dugout to talk to his players, who lost a set to the Lady Warriors on Wednesday, which also delayed the post-game press conference for about 40 minutes.

“Well, I just reiterated the details, kaya tumagal. I detailed why it happened. Too much siguro expectations ko this game kasi we wanted to bounce back convincingly,” he said nearly an hour after their win.

Almadro admitted that the Blue Eagles played far from what he expected them to move inside the court which resulted in a tight second set and a third-set loss.

“Medyo sa first two sets, especially the third set, medyo parang di ko nakita yung gusto kong makita, especially in executing our skills, our fundamentals. Medyo dinetalye ko yung need pa i-improve going to the next games if we want to win,” he continued.

While they are taking their first win of UAAP Season 85, skipper Faith Nisperos echoed the same sentiments with the animated coach, saying that it was an eye-opener for them.

Nisperos said the close game against the Lady Warriors is an opportunity for them to reflect with their performance.

“For me, I see it as an opportunity kasi it will just push us. It won’t make us relaxed. It’ll make us work harder and push us to learn more. Pag-aaralan yung galaw and everything. That’s how I see the game today. It’s an opportunity and of course, eye-opening din for the whole team,” she said.

Asked about what happened in the third frame, Nisperos explained that they had trouble strengthening their organization inside the court.

“'Yung gusto naming performance, nagagawa namin sa training, hindi lang napapakita. So it’s there. It’s just a matter of how we’re going to show it sa game. I am not doubtful pagdating sa team ko. It’s just that it’s our time and our efforts na kailangan naming mapakita sa game, yung pinagte-trainingan namin,” she added.

After taking the first set 25-17, Ateneo was rattled by UE until the last stretch of second frame as the Lady Warriors closed in at 23-24 before Nisperos registered a drop to hold a 2-0 lead.

In the third set, Ateneo was on the verge of sweeping the Lady Warriors as setter Takako Fujimoto put them at match point, 24-22. But they allowed UE to score the next four points that extended the game to the fourth set.

Ateneo will next face the De La Salle Lady Spikers on March 5, Sunday.