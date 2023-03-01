Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports' gold laner Stephen “Super Marco” Requitano was hailed as the Razer Gold-MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week.

Super Marco registered 22 kills on top of 17 dimes, as Bren swept their matches against Nexplay EVOS and TNC, averaging a total of 5.50 kills, as he used Melissa twice, along with Karrie and Moskov.

Super Marco bested teammate Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo and Blacklist International captain Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna.

In an interview with the press, Super Marco said he vows to remain consistent after the stellar showing the last week.

“Out of 10, feeling ko eight pa lang po yung performance ko kasi alam ko po may ma-i-improve pa sa aking laro at kailangan ko pang maging mas consistent para matulungan ko pa lalo yung team ko,” Super Marco said.

The world championship MVP earned votes from print and online media covering the MPL PH beat, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team.