MANILA -- Team Undrgrnd dominated week 1 of the Filipino leg of the Wild Rift Championship Series as it opened its regular season campaign undefeated.

The Team Pacquiao-backed squad currently has a 3-0 win-loss record, not dropping a single match in the entire opening weekend.

Oasis Gaming, FENNEL Adversity, Horizon Cup 2021 PH representatives Team Secret, and RRQ Philippines all have identical 2-1 records, with Oasis Gaming leading the pack as it enjoyed a +3 match win-loss differential.

GrindSky Esports followed with a 1-2 record.

Cerebrum Esports and Sunsparks have yet to get on the scoreboard with 0-3 records a piece, with Cerebrum at 7th place due to a -5 win-loss differential.

Team Underground swept its matches against Team Secret, Cerebrum Esports, and Grindsky Esports to get the solo top spot.

WCS action will continue on March 4, with the schedule of games yet to be announced.