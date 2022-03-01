Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (C) tries to put up a shot past a defending Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond (L) and teammate Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (R) during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 28 February 2022. Jason Szenes, EPA-EFE

Rookie Scottie Barnes tied a career-high with 28 points and collected a career-best 16 rebounds as the visiting Toronto Raptors cruised to a 133-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

The Raptors bounced back from losing by a combined 59 points in a weekend back-to-back at Charlotte and Atlanta without Fred VanVleet (right knee soreness) and on a night when Pascal Siakam was held to eight points on 2-of-14 from the floor.

Barnes made his first 11 shots and finished 12 of 14 from the floor. He tied the career high for points set in Friday's loss at Charlotte and also tied a career-best with five steals.

Precious Achiuwa added 20 and eight rebounds as Toronto led by as many as 39, shot 51.5 percent and hit 18 3-pointers. Malachi Flynn filled in for VanVleet and produced a season-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Gary Trent Jr. contributed 12 and Thaddeus Young added 11 as Toronto handed out a season-best 35 assists and collected 17 steals.

The Nets were unable to produce a strong follow-up to Saturday's three-point win in Milwaukee and were handed their seventh loss in nine home games and sixth by double-digits in that span. Brooklyn also lost for the 16th time in 22 games overall.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Nets with 15 points while Bruce Brown and rookie Cam Thomas added 14 apiece as Brooklyn shot 38.4 percent and allowed 31 points off 23 turnovers.

The Nets also were coached by lead assistant Jacque Vaughn after announcing Steve Nash was placed in the health and safety protocol shortly before the opening tip.

Barnes went 5-for-5 and scored 13 points as the Raptors shot 57.7 percent and held a 42-27 lead through the opening quarter. After Brooklyn was within 46-36 on a 3-pointer by James Johnson, Barnes scored 11 points as Toronto outscored the Nets 25-12 over the final 9:36 for a 71-48 halftime lead.

Barnes missed his first shot of the night when he missed a layup with 7:08 remaining but Toronto held a 100-69 lead into the fourth after Achiuwa hit a 3-pointer with 39.6 seconds left.