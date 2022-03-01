PARIS, France -- Russia has been stripped of hosting the men's Volleyball World Championships in August and September due to its invasion of Ukraine, governing body the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Tuesday.

The championships are the latest major sporting event to be taken away from Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last Thursday.

"Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the FIVB remains gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine," said the International Volleyball Federation in a statement.

"The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

"It has accordingly decided to remove from Russia the organization of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship scheduled to be held in August and September 2022."

The federation's decision follows European football's governing body UEFA announcement last Friday to switch the May 28 final of The Champions League, their premier club competition, from The Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg to the Stade de France in Paris.

Formula One on Friday also cancelled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25.

