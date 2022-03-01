PBA set to welcome full capacity crowds

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA can welcome full capacity crowds starting on Wednesday, commissioner Willie Marcial has announced.

This, after the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces were placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 starting March 1.

The PBA had only allowed a 50% audience capacity while Metro Manila was under Alert Level 2.

The league will return to the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, after staging their past five game days at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo to give way to the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

On Wednesday, it will be NorthPort vs. Blackwater at 3 p.m., and Magnolia vs. Meralco at 6 p.m.

The PBA will still follow strict health and safety protocols, with fans required to present their vaccination cards and a government ID.