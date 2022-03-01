PBA: Hotshots seek twice-to-beat bonus vs Bolts

Magnolia's Paul Lee. PBA Images

Magnolia will go for an outright seat in the top 4 when they meet Meralco on Wednesday in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots, who currently hold the solo top spot with a 71 record, want to get the twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals just like the Bolts, who are second running with a 6-2 card.

The two clubs will face off at 6 p.m.

The Hotshots are currently the best team in the league and one more win in their last three eliminations games will ensure Mike Harris and his teammates a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

In their most recent outing, Magnolia decimated San Miguel, 104-87, despite the presence of the latter's new import Shabazz Muhammad.

Coach Norman Black and his crew, on the other hand, got beat with a tight 93-94 loss to a gritty Alaska Aces.

In the 3 p.m. curtain raiser, NorthPort seek to extend their run when they meet the struggling Blackwater.

The Batang Pier are on a 3-game win streak and are on target to get one of the eight quarterfinals berths despite the absence of key players.

The Bossing have yet to win in 8 tries, stretching their league-worst record slump to 27 straight games.

But NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said Blackwater's winless streak makes the latter even more dangerous.

"Ganyang kalaban ang pinaka-delikado, 'yung nothing to lose," quipped Jarencio in the PBA website.

"Lahat naman ng kalaban ni-re-respeto namin, pero higit na hindi dapat i-underestimate iyang Blackwater na kumbaga may built-in motivation."