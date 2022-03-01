PBA: Cone hopes Ginebra can build on comeback vs. Dyip

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings huddle ahead of their PBA Governors' Cup game against TerraFirma Dyip. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's stunning come-from-behind triumph against TerraFirma Dyip on Sunday may just be the turning point of their campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

This was the hope expressed by head coach Tim Cone, whose team is in the midst of a difficult conference that included a four-game losing streak -- the first time that the Gin Kings lost that many games in a row under his watch.

"We're not out of it yet, you know," said Cone after Ginebra recorded a 112-107 win against the Dyip. "We still got some life."

"If we had lost tonight, we might have been out of it, but we continue to have some life and go forward," he added.

The Gin Kings looked headed for a fifth loss in six games as they trailed by as much as 22 points against TerraFirma, which waxed hot from beyond the arc in the first half led by rookie guard Joshua Munzon.

"We missed some easy baskets early. We made some turnovers, we let some easy baskets for them, and they got a lot of confidence, they started making some really good shots," said Cone of the Dyip. "Everybody was hitting shots. It was quite amazing, and we just couldn't seem to get anything going."

It was Scottie Thompson who fuelled Ginebra's comeback with his energy and hustle, eventually finishing with a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists along with two steals and a block. He assisted on a clutch layup by Christian Standhardinger, and rejected a last-ditch attempt by Aldrech Ramos.

Ginebra's 22-point comeback was their largest since 2016.

Cone hopes that it marks a turnaround for his team, even as he admits that they are "still trying to find ourselves" in the conference.

"I think this game, this comeback, will go a long ways in terms of helping us find ourselves," the multi-titled mentor said.

"We're searching for ourselves. We're searching for the game we had two bubbles ago," he added, referring to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup where they emerged as champions. "We haven't been able to find it, and we haven't been able to lift the intensity up to the level that needs to be played."

"I hope that this is the one that kinda springboards us a little bit, and gets us going."

Ginebra struggled in the 2021 All-Filipino conference, sneaking in as the eighth seed and losing in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Talk 'N Text. In the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup, injuries have wreaked havoc on their campaign, as they are still missing star guard Stanley Pringle, among others.

"We've been doing this for a conference and a half, trying to find ourselves. And so it doesn't surprise me that we struggle," said Cone, whose squad currently sits at sixth place with a 5-4 win-loss record.

They opened the conference with three straight wins then lost four consecutive matches, before winning back-to-back against Blackwater and TerraFirma.

"I think we'll eventually get out of here, get out of this situation where we're in, where we're still trying to find ourselves," Cone said. "I think again, this game and this second half that we played will help us out a lot in terms of that."

"You can see it in practice. We're getting better, we're getting more accustomed to each other, more accustomed to what we're doing. And, we'll just see how it continues," he added.

The Gin Kings are back in action on Friday night against the NLEX Road Warriors.