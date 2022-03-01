NorthPort rookie Jamie Malonzo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort rookie Jamie Malonzo plans to keep playing through a finger injury as the Batang Pier fights to remain in the hunt for a quarterfinal spot in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Batang Pier have won three straight games since starting the conference with a 0-5 win-loss record, including impressive wins over league-leading Meralco and Magnolia.

Malonzo has played a big role in their recent success, as the athletic forward stepped up as key NorthPort players have been sidelined by injuries. The Batang Pier are missing the services of Kevin Ferrer, Art dela Cruz, Jonathan Grey, and Roi Sumang.

Star guard Robert Bolick also missed a game due to his duties with the national team.

"Jamie is injured. 'Yung right pinky niya, maga, kaya 'di siya maka-shoot ng free throw," NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio revealed on Saturday, after the Batang Pier held on for a 101-93 win against Phoenix Super LPG.

Despite the injury, Malonzo still earned Player of the Game honors as he put up 13 points and 16 rebounds, while making six of 13 field goal attempts.

Afterward, Malonzo said he dislocated his right pinky in their game against Magnolia but shrugged off the pain.

"It's been a struggle," he admitted. "But we're grinding, we're out there and hooping."

Malonzo, the second overall pick in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft, is currently averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Batang Pier.

"We've been fighting these last three games. And we went out there and proved we could be a contender, we just gonna keep going for the rest of the season," said Malonzo. "Hopefully, we can rack up these wins."

They will look to make it four wins in a row on Wednesday, when they take on the hapless Blackwater Elite at the Araneta Coliseum. Both Bolick and Ferrer are expected to be back in action in the crucial game, where a win would boost NorthPort's hopes of competing for a spot in the playoffs.

"We think we can go out there and beat anybody now, at this point. We got nothing to lose. We're going to keep going," Malonzo declared.