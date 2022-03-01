MANILA, Philippines -- It's official: Jericho Cruz will be playing for the San Miguel Beermen.

Cruz, 31, has signed a contract with the storied PBA ball club -- reportedly for three years -- on Tuesday at the San Miguel headquarters.

The guard posted a photo of himself and San Miguel Corp. athletic director Alfrancis Chua on social media afterward, expressing his gratitude.

Cruz became an unrestricted free agent at the expiration of his contract with the NLEX Road Warriors on Monday night.

Rather than re-sign with the Road Warriors, Cruz opted for free agency and joined the Beermen, where he will reunite with Leo Austria, his head coach in Adamson University.

Cruz, who said he was "forever grateful" to NLEX, averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for the Road Warriors in the Governors' Cup.

In his last game for NLEX -- an overtime win against Rain or Shine -- he tallied 16 points and six rebounds.

Incidentally, Cruz is expected to make his debut for San Miguel on Thursday against Rain or Shine -- the team that drafted him ninth overall in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft.

The Beermen currently have a 5-4 win-loss slate in the conference.