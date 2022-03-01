FIBA: What's next for Gilas after February window?

The Gilas Pilipinas national team for the February 2022 window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The hard work continues for Gilas Pilipinas after the conclusion of the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Philippines split its assignments in the window, defeating India, 88-64, last Friday but falling to New Zealand, 88-63, on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

National team coach Chot Reyes said on CNN Philippines on Monday that there is "no rest for the weary," as they are now in the process of organizing the national team's calendar for the rest of the year.

After the loss to the Tall Blacks, Reyes said their first order of business is to meet with the PBA to synchronize their calendar with that of the league's.

"We're looking now at the Southeast Asian Games," said Reyes, who planned to meet with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial this week.

It is likely that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will tap the professionals to play in the SEA Games in May in Hanoi, Vietnam, as the UAAP and NCAA players will not be available for a national team call-up.

"I don't think we will have any of the collegiate players, because I think the UAAP will end on May 12 at the earliest, and May 19 at the latest. The Southeast Asian Games, if I'm not mistaken, is May 12," Reyes said.

"So I don't think we will have the UAAP players at our disposal. So, that's another thing to take into consideration -- who is going to be, who are the players who are going to be available," he added.

In the 2019 SEA Games, the SBP called on PBA players and Ginebra coach Tim Cone to represent the Philippines. They dominated the tournament at home, winning games by an average of 44.6 points.

In 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, a mix of young pros and amateurs played for the Philippines and also won the gold.

"We're already foreseeing a lot of problems down the road" as far as the schedule and team composition is concerned, Reyes said during his CNN Philippines interview.

"Alam ko na 'yan -- pagdating ng SEA Games, ang dami na namang magtatanong. Bakit wala si ganito, wala si ganyan. Eh may UAAP nga, may NCAA nga. So hindi nga sila pwede," the coach added. "But that all comes with the territory."

"We cannot tell you anything much by way of plans, because like I said, we're just in the process. Hopefully we can get all the meetings done this week, so that we can come out with a semblance of a program starting much," Reyes said.

Aside from the FIBA window and the SEA Games, Gilas Pilipinas is also expected to compete in the Asian Games in September.

