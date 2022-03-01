Bucs to play German NFL game, Packers face London bow

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. File photo. Chris Delmas, AFP

LOS ANGELES -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be one of the teams in the first ever regular season NFL game to be staged in Germany, the league announced on Monday.

The 2021 Super Bowl champions will face as yet undetermined opponents at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, the NFL said as it revealed first details of next season's international schedule.

The Green Bay Packers will play their first ever international overseas game when they travel to London, which will also host games involving the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Arizona Cardinals meanwhile will be one of the teams involved in the regular season game due to take place at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

The exact dates of the international fixtures and the identities of all teams involved was not released.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly said.

"Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

The Cardinals will travel to Mexico City 17 years after playing in the NFL's first regular season game outside the United States in 2005.

Mexico has not hosted an NFL game since the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers at the Azteca in 2019.

The Packers and Saints meanwhile will play their games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while the Jaguars will play at Wembley.

© Agence France-Presse