

MANILA, Philippines -- The two sports federations that delivered medals in the Tokyo Olympics will be recognized in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night on March 14 at the Diamond Hotel.

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) are both going to be honored with the National Sports Association of the Year Award, after playing crucial roles in the country's greatest Olympic campaign.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold, while boxers Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, and Eumir Marcial accounted for three other medals to cap the Filipino delegation’s most productive stint in its history of Olympic participation.

SWP president Monico Puentevella and ABAP chief Ricky Vargas are expected to receive the award in behalf of their respective associations during the special event.

Vargas had since been succeeded by former executive director Ed Picson as head of the country’s governing body for boxing.

This marks the first time the weightlifting association will be honored with the recognition by the country’s oldest media organization, while ABAP is going to be feted with the same award for the third straight year.

Diaz will also be honored as the 2021 Athlete of the Year.

Paalam and Petecio, meanwhile, provided a pair of silver, and Marcial a bronze to join Diaz in the Olympic podium. For their feat, the three boxers will be honored each with a major award during the traditional awards night.

The three medals won by ABAP is also the most by the federation in its long history of competing in the quadrennial showpiece.